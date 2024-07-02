Far-Left Democrats Go Into Fits of Rage Suggesting Political Murders After Supreme Court Rules for Trump

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
War Room With Owen Shroyer
Owen Shroyer explains the true dilemma that the Democrat Party is in with Kamala Harris and Joe Biden. Removing him won’t be so easy, and the cost to do so could be devastating. Major Supreme Court decision in favor of Donald Trump has liberals enraged. Pride Parades get completely out of control across the country. Alex Rosen explains why he lost his X account after catching a Democrat attempting to sexually solicit a minor.