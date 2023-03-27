BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Life Limiting Atherosclerotic Plaque: Eliminate Cause and Increase Healthy life Span..
William Nordquist
William Nordquist
67 views • 03/27/2023

After viewing this video, you will what to know how plaque is formed and how to get rid of it, if you already have it clogging up your brain and arteries. This material over a lifetime, will decrease your life span, and make existence miserable for you during the ending few years. This video will not tell you what it is, because it is meant to motivate you to find out. Once you know, you can immediately practice the principles that eliminate chronic disease and allow health for a lifetime.

https://www.brighteon.com/02819677-9afa-42b1-9e46-99df9f4981d9

Dr. Nordquist's book: Killer Viruses: Rising from the Flames: Nordquist, William Dean, Domb, William C: 9798669713560: Amazon.com: Books



Keywords
diabetesvirusesneurological diseaseschronic diseasemad cow diseaseprionsprion diseasessphinx virusthe god virusa diseaseprevent periodontal diseasehuman viruses
