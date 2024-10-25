The Mask Behind the Mask, by Dr. Shana Gourdine

Shana Gourdine - Empowerment Advocate and Inspirational Author





Shana Gourdine’s journey from overcoming domestic violence and multiple health challenges to becoming a beacon of empowerment is truly inspiring. As a poet, motivational speaker, podcast host, and life coach, Shana raises awareness about domestic violence and chronic illness while empowering others through self-love and confidence-building workshops. She is the author of several poetry collections, including The Mask Behind the Mask and Unveiled Pieces of a Broken Mask, along with empowering children’s books.





Shana has earned multiple accolades, including the Purple Ribbon Award of Courage, the 2024 Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award, and recognition as a 10x Bestseller. Her story has been featured in various media outlets like Spectrum News and Spotlight Magazine. Residing in Troy, New York, Shana enjoys spending time with her two daughters, traveling, and connecting with nature.





Her message of resilience and transformation continues to inspire countless individuals to embrace their journey and find empowerment through self-love.





Visit her Amazon author page: https://www.amazon.com/stores/Shana-G...





Visit her website: https://www.shanaunmaskingmotivation....





Listen to her podcast: https://www.shanaunmaskingmotivation....

















