July 27, 2023 ROTHSCHILD ISRAELI SERVANTS CRUELTY - In Hebron Israeli Rothschild forces pour concrete into the water springs used by Palestinians in agriculture

Israeli forces are reported to have poured concrete down water wells and into water springs, as well as destroyed agricultural lands in the Al-Hijrah area, located south of Hebron.
Several water springs, also belonging to the same family, were filled with cement, further disrupting Palestinian livelihoods and agricultural practices in the region.