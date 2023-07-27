BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

July 27, 2023 ROTHSCHILD ISRAELI SERVANTS CRUELTY - In Hebron Israeli Rothschild forces pour concrete into the water springs used by Palestinians in agriculture
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
258 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
61 views • 07/28/2023

Israeli forces are reported to have poured concrete down water wells and into water springs, as well as destroyed agricultural lands in the Al-Hijrah area, located south of Hebron.

The military’s actions took place on Wednesday when the army, accompanied by heavy equipment such as bulldozers, cement mixers and an industrial pump, entered the area and bulldozed approximately five dunums of agricultural land owned by the Dudin family.

Several water springs, also belonging to the same family, were filled with cement, further disrupting Palestinian livelihoods and agricultural practices in the region.

#Hebron #IsraeliForces #PalestinianAgriculture
Keywords
crueltyagricultureisraelpalestinianshebronconcrete into the water springs
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy