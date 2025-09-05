BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Toxic-Left's ‘Oppressed vs. Oppressor’ Mantra & Its Assault On Freedom
UndergroundUSA
UndergroundUSA
24 views • 1 week ago

America faces a dangerous ideological infection: the toxic-Left’s obsession with “oppressed vs. oppressor” politics. Rooted in Marxism and reshaped by the Frankfurt School, this worldview twists culture, identity, and history into a permanent power struggle. From Critical Race Theory in classrooms to gender ideology in policy, the Left weaponizes grievance to dismantle meritocracy, vilify individual achievement, and erode self-responsibility. What once began as Marx’s class warfare has metastasized into cultural Marxism, breeding dependency, cancel culture, and conformity. The result? A nation where victimhood is virtue, personal liberty is suspect, and collectivism threatens to replace individual freedom. History warns us: Marxist experiments worldwide ended in tyranny and death. If unchecked, America could meet the same fate.


READ & LISTEN NOW:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/the-toxic-lefts-oppressed-vs-oppressor

trumpfree speechnewsdemocratspoliticsconstitutionpodcasttruthusamediamagawokeidentity politicscultural marxismneomarxismcritical race theorysave the republicmarxist ideologytoxic leftequity vs equalitycancel culture crisisamerican individualismcollectivist tyranny
