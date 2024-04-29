Evil Causes Cancer 🔬 Interview with Mark Sloan

Mark Sloan is a man on a mission and the author of several very eye-opening books about cancer, metabolism, Biohacking, and alternative health. His obsessive research is a dissection of one of the darker truths about modernity - that evil is at the root of the cancer epidemic that threatens your life and your loved ones.





We discuss...

5:16 Mark’s cancer story

14:45 The Surgery sham

18:32 My family’s cancer story

22:37 Chronic Injury causes cancer

28:04 Non-Intervention is the Cure

32:47 Are alternative cancer treatments BS?

Book: How to Starve Cancer ...without starving yourself https://amzn.to/37v9VEt

35:08 Mammograms cause breast cancer

41:27 The Prostate Cancer scam

48:38 A crucial question to ask your doctor

51:12 Why evil thrives in the “healthcare” industry

Documentary: Burzynski: The Cancer Cure Cover Up https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lvvh1PErwYc

1:09:36 What to do If you’re diagnosed with cancer

1:16:54 Sodium Bicarbonate cancer treatment

1:18:27 C60 Fullerenes as a Cancer treatment https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropic-ingredients/232-carbon-60#Anti-Cancer

1:22:40 Does Nicotine cause Cancer?

We were going to do this as a Livecast and take listener questions about cancer, unfortunately, it didn’t work so if you have questions Mark can be contacted at EndAllDisease.com.





