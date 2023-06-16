MERRITT MEDICAL HOUR: DR. LEE MERRITT - DR. CHRISTIANE NORTHRUP

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
6/14/2023 Merritt Medical Hour: Dr. Lee Merritt ft. Dr. Christiane Northrup
Mention: Dr. Stephen Greer.
Dr. Christiane Northrup:
Copper coil around a quartz crystal place it in water it makes the water pure. Were electrical beings.‘
‘Resonate at a higher frequency where you are not with the demons not with the devil get emfs out of your life.‘
‘Get off the medical train as well. ‘
Dr. Merritt:
There is too much evidence to my mind to discount what we’re seeing, and now the stuff that Steven Greer has brought up, I don’t think that is all psyop.
Dr. Stephen M. Greer
Hidden Truth Forbidden Knowledge.
It is time for you to know.
Zero point energy.
Disclosure.