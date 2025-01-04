Fake or Real Alien Invasion, Military Advanced Craft & UFO Research: Laura Eisenhower, Patty Greer





Laura Eisenhower and Patty Greer return to the program to discuss what they think will transpire over the new year. We also discuss the history of UFO research and the current drones and military aircraft. How UFO research has differed from the past and how it has been watered down and less professional and fact based. You can follow and learn more about Patty Greer and Laura Eisenhower on their respective websites:

Patti Greer: C60Evo.com, CropCircleFilms.com

Laura Eisenhower: LauraEisenhower.com

