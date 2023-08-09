BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How Bidenomics is creating 'the MOST DANGEROUS point the republic has ever been in'
High Hopes
High Hopes
72 views • 08/09/2023

Glenn Beck


August 8, 2023


The Biden administration and media outlets like the Washington Post are trying to convince us that everything's fine! The economy is great, even "too good!" But anyone who lives in a big city knows a different truth — especially in progressive "paradises" like San Francisco. Glenn reviews a video from a San Francisco resident who is now terrified to leave her home and asks, is this what the progressives actually want? Plus, he reviews the economic event that's coming in the next few years that could create a devastating "Bidenomics explosion." But, he warns, we can't fall for the tricks of these "dangerous liars." They want you afraid and calling out for a strongman. But that, Glenn says, would put us in "the most dangerous point the republic has ever been in."


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s0UsBfCF7E4

