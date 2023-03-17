SURVIVAL! Wild cattails for a quick nutritious food

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Broad-leaf cattails (Typha latifolia) are found in wet areas throughout North America. They have tons of uses and here is an easy way to eat one of the edible parts of this most useful plant. Besides being tasty they are very nutritious too.