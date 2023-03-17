SURVIVAL! Wild cattails for a quick nutritious food

For more better quality videos check out,

Broad-leaf cattails (Typha latifolia) are found in wet areas throughout North America. They have tons of uses and here is an easy way to eat one of the edible parts of this most useful plant. Besides being tasty they are very nutritious too.

