VICTIMS OF COVID INJUSTICES FIGHT BACK AND WIN BIG

As we move away from the failed COVID response, more hopeful stories of handsome legal payouts to workers fired in 2021 for their vaccination status are appearing in the news. Also, hear about a salon owner jailed during COVID for reopening her salon, who just won a seat in the Texas State House.
