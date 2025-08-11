Former Employee Shares How Church of Scientology Blackmails Celebs - Athena Dean Holtz





Athena Dean Holtz was drawn to the glamour of Scientology because it appealed to her pride, she says, and with that appeal came access to Hollywood celebrities like John Travolta. As the founder and publisher of Redemption Press, Athena shares information about her time in Scientology and how she got sucked into this famed but delusional cult. She discusses how the organization lures unsuspecting people into it and uses their deepest and most intimate secrets against them as leverage. Athena also talks about the “E-meter” which is used when people are being audited - another word for counseling in Scientology. In addition, Scientology is inexplicably linked with Hollywood glitz and cloaked in just enough secrecy to keep it enticing for anyone searching for meaning in life.









TAKEAWAYS





The E-meter essentially utilizes emotions to manipulate reactions from those undergoing the test





Cults claim that they have a truth no one else has access to





Cults will also encourage you to cut off all of your family and friends who aren’t willing to follow suit





Celebrities are often unable to leave Scientology because of blackmail - usually information that comes out in auditing sessions









