Former Employee Shares How Church of Scientology Blackmails Celebs - Athena Dean Holtz
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
414 followers
Follow
36 views • 1 month ago


Athena Dean Holtz was drawn to the glamour of Scientology because it appealed to her pride, she says, and with that appeal came access to Hollywood celebrities like John Travolta. As the founder and publisher of Redemption Press, Athena shares information about her time in Scientology and how she got sucked into this famed but delusional cult. She discusses how the organization lures unsuspecting people into it and uses their deepest and most intimate secrets against them as leverage. Athena also talks about the “E-meter” which is used when people are being audited - another word for counseling in Scientology. In addition, Scientology is inexplicably linked with Hollywood glitz and cloaked in just enough secrecy to keep it enticing for anyone searching for meaning in life.



TAKEAWAYS


The E-meter essentially utilizes emotions to manipulate reactions from those undergoing the test


Cults claim that they have a truth no one else has access to


Cults will also encourage you to cut off all of your family and friends who aren’t willing to follow suit


Celebrities are often unable to leave Scientology because of blackmail - usually information that comes out in auditing sessions



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/4lL1vzV

Fake News Against Leah Remini: https://bit.ly/4opBiZp


🔗 CONNECT WITH ATHENA DEAN HOLTZ

Website: https://athenadeanholtz.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/athena.dean1

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/athena_dean_holtz

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Redemption-press

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/athenadeanholtz/


🔗 CONNECT WITH REDEMPTION PRESS

Website: https://redemption-press.com/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Wholesale Direct Metals: https://wholesaledirectmetals.com/tina

Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook

Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4ijBXXX


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
hollywoodscientologycultscounselingcelebritiesblackmailfalse religionsjohn travoltatina griffincounter culture mom showathena dean holze meter
