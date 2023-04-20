Russian Forces Shocked! Polish PT-91 Twardy Tanks Have Arrived In Ukraine

US Military News





Apr 19, 2023





Any delivery of Twardy tanks to Ukraine, no matter how small the number, should significantly increase its capabilities. Compared to any Western tank, these tanks would also be simpler to maintain and train personnel to operate.





PT-91 Twardy is, without a doubt, another very interesting and unique fusion of Soviet and Western technology in tank construction. Although in many respects it resembles, in terms of specifications, the Russian variant of the T-72B3, it must be admitted that this tank has much better characteristics. Apart from the good knowledge of this type of tank by the Ukrainian tankmen, it must be noted that this tank will not have major problems on the terrain outside the roads on the Ukrainian battlefield.





There is no doubt that PT-91 Twardy tank will represent a real challenge for the Russian forces, while at the same time, it will be an exceptional reinforcement for the Ukrainian armored forces.





