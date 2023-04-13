CRAZY: THEY PLAN TO BAN ALL TRAVEL! - Government's Plan To Ban Meat & Restrict Movement!

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:https://heavensharvest.com/

Josh Sigurdson reports on the plan according to the UK Government's climate report to ban all travel, ban all meats like beef and lamb and force people essentially into slavery under a cashless society with carbon credit scores.

The climate report out of the UK that came out originally before the plandemic is now getting another look over as we see many of the plans by globalists at the time coming to fruition. France is a great example. The report calls for an end to all flights except among the extremely wealthy. France has already banned domestic flights and is working to ban all private car use in the center of Paris. They've recently signaled that they might be the first to join BRICS as well which is a major part of the move to the Great Reset. As Klaus Schwab said, China is a role model.

Remember, before lockdowns, one of the main stories in the news was the climate agenda on top of war and we're right back to it.

The Great Reset's goal to get everyone to "own nothing and be happy" is moving fast as the economy implodes following the technocratic litmus test of lockdowns and vax passes. Now the supply chain is crumbling, the push to eat bugs and mRNA meat is growing fast and the energy grid is failing.

Countless countries are fleeing the dollar to the BRICS world reserve currency system and we seem only a few feet from the finish line.

In this video, we break down the disgusting technocratic tyrannical government document and how it applies to what we're seeing today.





