MEP Christine Anderson takes a stand against WEF. Tear down the Great Reset!

The globalists wanted a fight. Well, they got their fight. We will not comply. We will not be quiet. We are forever changed by the events over the past 3 years.

This is no longer a battle of left vs. right; this is a battle of good vs. evil. Which side are you on: We the people, or the globalist misanthropists?

German MEP Christine Anderson @AndersonAfDMdEP is prepared to tear down the 'Great Reset' agenda limb by limb.

Joined by Ivan Sinčić and Dr. Tess Lawrie, MEP Anderson is bringing the fight straight to Trudeau, in a tour to five North American cities. This is your chance to meet MEP Anderson and rally with like-minded individuals who value freedom.