~iamken N7 / First One Thing & THEN ANOTHER (a word to the wise - we're running out of time)

Gatewood Galbraith was my friend and a notable Kentucky attorney and perennial candidate known for his unconventional campaigns and strong views on issues like government reform.

He ran for governor multiple times, as well as for Congress and attorney general, often emphasizing a platform of personal freedom and anti-establishment sentiments.

His colorful personality and libertarian ideals made him a distinctive figure in Kentucky politics until his death in 2012.





