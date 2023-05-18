BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Bureau Chief: We Will Continue to Censor You, Take Down Your Posts on Fauciabook
Glove Puppets
Glove Puppets
8 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • 05/18/2023

Published on RestoreTheNet.org, was the report of a post deleted by Fauciabook, saying "Jesus Died so You Could Live," and under appeal, it was still taken down, deemed "Hate Speech" and likely hateful to Satan and Lucifarian's to be sure, but only cause they choose it to be hate.


The chief is happy with this, and cites the war upon the 1st Amendment, even acknowledging the US Founding Father's who had in their not too distant past (less than three centuries) the stark history of men and women burned at the stake in England for possessing or quoting the English bible, such was the case for William Tyndale, who said to his persecutors who deemed themselves the only ones authorized for speech, regarding religion, was:


"If God spare my life, ere many years I will cause a boy who drives the plough to know more of the scriptures than you do." ~Willaim Tyndale (1494-1536)

Keywords
censorshiptreasonjesusfbihate speechrevolutionfirst amendmentnwofreedom of speechpersecutionwilliam tyndaleburned at the stakebureau chieftyndale bible
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy