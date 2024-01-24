How the Atonement of Jesus Christ & the Salvation of the Sinner Works

There are many myths and false teachings regarding the blood atonement of Jesus Christ and how it works to save sinners. This video will explain it to you clearly with scripture. There is perhaps nothing more important to understand. The forgiveness of your sins is critical.
