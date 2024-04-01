BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The MP5k/MP5k PDW: History and Modernization
CreeperStatus
72 followers
72 followers
86 views • 04/01/2024

The MP5k/MP5k PDW: History and Modernization


The Heckler & Koch MP5k is shrouded in greater mystery than you think. While there may be many images of it now, it is still difficult to spot them "in the wild" due to their users' preference for low-profiles...


So exactly why were they created? Who used them? Why did H&K USA subsequently make an MP5k PDW? We answer some of these questions, and explore the process of modernizing the MP5k PDW. You may be suprised at the the performance of this "kleiner" beast when pushed with the latest accessories!


Source: https://m.youtube.com/@9HoleReviews



