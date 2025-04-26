BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Former Mar-a-Lago Employee Dies From Suicide, But Federal Reserve Must Continue Asset Stripping
Virginia Louise Giuffre (Roberts) August 09, 1983 – April 25, 2025) was an American-Australian victim of child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and a campaigner who offered support to victims of sex trafficking. Giuffre created Victims Refuse Silence, a non-profit organization in the United States, in 2015, which was relaunched under the name Speak Out, Act, Reclaim (SOAR) in November 2021. She gave a detailed account to many American and British reporters about her experiences of being trafficked by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.


Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit against the Queen's son, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, was filed in the US federal court in 2021. In her lawsuit, Giuffre alleged that she was forced to have sex with the prince in the early 2000s after being trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew denied her claims, but the lawsuit proceeded, eventually leading to an out-of-court settlement in 2022. Giuffre died at her home in Neergabby, Western Australia, on April 25, 2025, reportedly by suicide.


Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.

