Narcissists And NPCs Are Hosting Demons: Your Spouse Is Your Handler To Keep Your Soul Trapped

SOURCES: Nelly (not) the Narcissist "If you Battled with a Demonic Narcissist you Need to Hear This"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4ALhZEIvTxs

Nelly (not) the Narcissist "How I Know the Narcissist is Demonic (My Confrontation with Evil)" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a8yfFIvN7jU

Nelly (not) the Narcissist "How THC Exposed the Real Face of a Covert Malignant Narcissist (Story from an Empath)"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1PlYZI98z7I





REFERENCE:

https://linktr.ee/nellythenarcissist

NARCISSISM AND PSYCHOPATHY:

Martha Stout: "The Myth of Sanity. Divided Consciousness and the Promise of Awareness"

Martha Stout: "The Sociopath Next Door"

Stephanie Donaldson-Pressman and Robert M. Pressman: "The Narcissistic Family"

Elan Golomb: "Trapped in the Mirror: Adult Children of Narcissists in their Struggle for Self"

Barbara E. Hort: "Unholy Hungers: Encountering the Psychic Vampire in Ourselves & Others"

George K. Simon: "Character Disturbance: The Phenomenon of Our Age"

Sandra Brown: "Women Who Love Psychopaths: Inside the Relationships of Inevitable Harm"

Robert Hare and Paul Babiak: "Snakes in Suits: When Psychopaths Go to Work"

Robert Hare: "Without Conscience: The Disturbing World of the Psychopaths Among Us"





FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24

"Don’t Go Into The Light" Lucia Stellberg on soul-traps: https://t1p.de/av8e1

"Forced Incarnation" about NDEs and "Spirit Guides": https://t1p.de/y61mw





TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b





WATCH:

"Jesus was a Usurper" https://tinyurl.com/yvs4e9kx

"The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh

"Remote Viewing the Afterlife" https://tinyurl.com/223h5f6u

!!! MUST WATCH - "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://tinyurl.com/ybsfu7nm





SEE ALSO:

Part 1 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfziaNeDRAA

Part 2 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFBnNrXMcPg

Part 3 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2ZfTph7nik

Part 4 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2okJPTpz5Iw

Part 5 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_OsGeF-oi0

Part 6 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kgUgGhXp820

Part 7 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH2aFZx9qM





CHRISTIAN DECEPTION:

"Evangelical Christian Forced to Reincarnate: A Spirit Communication With Her Dead Father. "

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o_qebfWZ4_I

"Grandpa Dreamed of Heavenly Rest: He Got Demonic Hell and Forced Reincarnation."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-O79FNa1U8

"With Blue-Beam And Rapture-Ready Into Captivity" https://tinyurl.com/25bntyuc

"Aliens in the Afterlife: Snatching, Scalping, and Programing" https://tinyurl.com/4ferf7vx





REDDIT POST:

"I've researched the afterlife for nearly 10 years. I am convinced that Reptilian beings are REAL and that the tunnel of light that people see when they die is a trap." http://tinyurl.com/msr7ryu5