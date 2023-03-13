BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Brian Ruhe & Gina Casella Share their Inner Worlds - Part 1 of 4
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
2 views • 03/13/2023

Gina Casella ahs been involved for months with my Meetup meetings at https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact and she is part of the Council of 9 group of six of us, who came from the Preparing for E.T. Contact Meetup. I never had a one-on-one conversation with Gina before so I asked if we could have a Skype. We didn't plan for this 3.5 hour in-depth sharing of our lives but the connections flowed so well. Here it is in four parts.

On Feb. 10, 2023 we talked about our mental and spiritual ups and downs. I share the mental illness and spiritual fluctuations of my youth. Gina shares stories from her life and we go back and forth comparing the similarities in our lives. I was also in a heightened state of mind from Jan. 1st to mid February so here I say some grandiose things which are odd for me.

Gina describes her profession as a hypnotherapist and her enthusiasm for Maria Peers’ Rapid Transformational Therapy (RTT).

Join us at https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact

Please phone into Brian Ruhe's live radio show any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B on Studio B at https://revolution.radio/

All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt... or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.
Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/

http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353
https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe
https://www.brianruhe.ca/ongoing-blog/

My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome
MP3 Podcast at: https://www.brianruhe.ca/mp3-audio/
Find Brian's sensitive videos on: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/br... and https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b
https://www.flickr.com/photos/194226686@N07

My books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe&crid=1ZU2U0DOIY0QG&sprefix=%2Caps%2C101&ref=nb_sb_ss_recent_1_0_recent

You have Brian Ruhe's permission and request to copy any of his videos anywhere.

Category
Education
Keywords
channelingufoshypnosismental illnessbrian ruhegina casella
