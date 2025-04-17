A Plague Of Corruption Nothing To Do With Science

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



Kent is my attorney. When I got let out of jail, I was told I couldn't say anything about Disease X or XMRV. I couldn't utter the words. I just changed the names of everything, like they're doing now. They just call it COVID. It's easy enough to play the same game.

I'm going to go ahead and play "The Dead Doctors & What Is Real" chapter. I think we can't hear this book enough because this book is the plague of corruption. Because the minute I saw Brian Hooker, who is the hero, the minute I saw "What are we going to do about the problem with the blacks?” I realized that it was what Kent told me all along, as a lawyer, and a very good one, that this is a plague of corruption. Judy, it has nothing to do with science, and even though I'm a scientist, I didn't believe that. Now things aren't true, and I want to jump in there, but we have to remember: what did you know and when did you know it?

