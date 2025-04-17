BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
A Plague Of Corruption Nothing To Do With Science
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
176 views • 5 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Kent is my attorney. When I got let out of jail, I was told I couldn't say anything about Disease X or XMRV. I couldn't utter the words. I just changed the names of everything, like they're doing now. They just call it COVID. It's easy enough to play the same game.

I'm going to go ahead and play "The Dead Doctors & What Is Real" chapter. I think we can't hear this book enough because this book is the plague of corruption. Because the minute I saw Brian Hooker, who is the hero, the minute I saw "What are we going to do about the problem with the blacks?” I realized that it was what Kent told me all along, as a lawyer, and a very good one, that this is a plague of corruption. Judy, it has nothing to do with science, and even though I'm a scientist, I didn't believe that. Now things aren't true, and I want to jump in there, but we have to remember: what did you know and when did you know it?

Judy MIkovits, PhD - 04/17/2025

Dr Judy Bookclub - Plague Of Corruption Chapter 3 & 7: https://x.com/i/spaces/1YpKkBoMZRAxj

Plague of Corruption:

- Print: plague-of-corruption-by-judy-mikovits-and-kent-heckenlively.html

- Audio: https://www.audible.com/pd/Plague-of-Corruption-Audiobook/1645552349

Uncensored Books: https://therealdrjudy.com/uncensored-books

My co-author Kent Heckenlively: https://www.kentheckenlivelybooks.com/about


healthnewssciencetruthbooksjudy mikovitsplague of corruptionbook club
