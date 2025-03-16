'Normal Blood Pressure'...Big Pharma Keeps Moving The Goalpost.70: Normal 160/90

'Normal Blood Pressure'...Big Pharma Keeps Moving The Goalpost.





1940: Normal 100+Plus Your Age/95





1970: Normal 160/90





2000: Normal 140/90





2017 & Now: Normal Needs To Be Less Than 120/80





Anti-Hypertensive Drugs worldwide achieved a revenue of $36.7 BILLION in 2024.





Blood Pressure Medications do not treat the root cause & inflict grave side effects resulting in more pills prescribed to counter negative side effects.





Making Big Pharma even more $$ profit for every additional Medication prescribed to mitigate the side effects from the original Hypertension Medications.





Very Low Blood Pressure is not healthy, causing more chronic illness & higher mortality.





Finding optimal Blood Pressure for you can be obtained by Diet & Lifestyle. No one has a blood pressure medication deficiency.



