Why Ukraine is in Real Trouble | Sebastian Gorka & Steve Bannon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
RealAmericasVoice: Why Ukraine is in Trouble | - Sebastian Gorka tells Steve Bannon that Ukraine's problems stem from not having the capacity to rotate the main forces out of the theater. "If you have fighting units then a third of them are in the theater. A third of them are training ready for deployment. A third of them are recovering from deployment. That is not the case," Gorka said. "All of the main fighting forces are deployed, with a tiny amount that are training and then the elite who are being rotated in and out. That operational tempo is unsustainable."
Watch LIVE➡️http://bit.ly/plutorav