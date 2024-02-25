FALSE narratives everywhere? Have you heard these? 5 Minute Iconic Podcast

Are you manipulated? Narratives Everywhere? Lies in the open? The Iconic Podcast



Jeremy Elliot. Psyops detailed. BigMedia news and talk shows. Double Talk. 2-Doctrine Policy.

"You should ask yourself a couple of basic questions. When the state prevents you from buying seeds for your garden, but allows you to purchase lottery tickets, it's not about your health. An institution that has the ability to destroy all of earth through alleged nuclear warfare should not regulate personal self defense. An institution that is caught trafficking drugs should not be able to regulate plants. An institution that has racked up 23 million in debt (prior to coronavirus) should not be allowed to manage the retirement fund. An institution that was caught spreading STDs should not be allowed to run health care. WHEN did you consent to...a government ruling over you?" ~ Jeremy Elliot

TheIconicPodcast. https://rumble.com/c/TheIconicPodcast

FULL SHOW Jeremy Elliot destroying the COVID narrative in 5 minutes https://rumble.com/vsf9kw-jeremy-elliot-destroying-the-covid-narrative-in-5-minutes.html

Welcome News Junkies! Decipher the news narratives at EnergyMe333.comhttps://www.energyme333.com/news.html











