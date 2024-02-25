FALSE narratives everywhere? Have you heard these? 5 Minute Iconic Podcast

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Are you manipulated? Narratives Everywhere? Lies in the open? The Iconic Podcast
Jeremy Elliot. Psyops detailed. BigMedia news and talk shows. Double Talk. 2-Doctrine Policy.
"You should ask yourself a couple of basic questions. When the state prevents you from buying seeds for your garden, but allows you to purchase lottery tickets, it's not about your health. An institution that has the ability to destroy all of earth through alleged nuclear warfare should not regulate personal self defense. An institution that is caught trafficking drugs should not be able to regulate plants. An institution that has racked up 23 million in debt (prior to coronavirus) should not be allowed to manage the retirement fund. An institution that was caught spreading STDs should not be allowed to run health care. WHEN did you consent to...a government ruling over you?" ~ Jeremy Elliot
TheIconicPodcast. https://rumble.com/c/TheIconicPodcast
FULL SHOW Jeremy Elliot destroying the COVID narrative in 5 minutes https://rumble.com/vsf9kw-jeremy-elliot-destroying-the-covid-narrative-in-5-minutes.html
Welcome News Junkies! Decipher the news narratives at EnergyMe333.comhttps://www.energyme333.com/news.html