Two Orphaned Puppies Tied Into Trash In A Landfill, Shivered Under Rain Still Hugged Each Other...





What is the limit of evil for you? I say that evil has no limit. Under the gloomy sky of a drizzly morning, two puppies were thrown out with the trash and were in bags. They are thrown away like worthless trash. I wonder how many days they have been caught in the rain there?

How many days of hunger? How many days of hunger? Their sparkling eyes held fear and fragile hope. The dog lying below has hazy but patient eyes. The remaining dog has a face that is also not lacking in worry. Day after day, the two puppies endured pain and despair, not knowing when they would be saved. They looked at each other, shared tears and tried to hold on. When we heard about them, we braved the rain to quickly come help them.with family love and patience. Their case was serious and we were fighting for them.





Credit To: lartintin

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PcS6G59RfsE