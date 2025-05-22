Updates With Juan O’Savin - Storm is Here: Imminent Arrests, Global Shifts, and the Battle for Truth

In this explosive episode of Intel and Insights, John Michael Chambers sits down with the legendary Juan O Savin to dissect the unfolding events that signal a major turning point in the fight for justice and freedom. From the imminent arrests of high-profile figures like Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama to the strategic moves in the Middle East and the economic tremors shaking global markets, no stone is left unturned.





Juan reveals critical insights into:





The Global Defense War and how recent operations have turned a decisive corner.





Public tribunals, martial law, and accountability—why Trump’s recent signals are more than just rhetoric.





The truth behind JFK Jr., the Clintons, and Obama’s fabricated history—uncovering decades of deception.





Financial upheaval—why Japan’s economic crisis is a warning for the world and how to protect your assets.





The spiritual and historical battle behind the scenes, tying ancient symbolism to modern-day power struggles.





With raw honesty and unparalleled depth, Juan and John connect the dots between geopolitics, hidden histories, and the divine orchestration of justice. This is a conversation you won’t want to miss—strap in, stay vigilant, and prepare for the revelations ahead.





