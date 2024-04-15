BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 333 - Blood Water Fire!
Darkness Is Falling
42 followers
81 views • 04/15/2024

This video is a follow up to the last Video No.332 titled, “Living Among The Dead.” There is a slide show in this video, which I hope will help some of you who are victims of the FALSE GOSPELS that have been poisoning mankind for centuries. Baptist and Evangelical Fundamentalism are inventions of Roman religion. Satan hasn’t raised up an army of FALSE MINISTERS for no reason. In order to deceive the world he had to DECEIVE what was NOT ROMAN CATHOLIC and make it RC without the deception being obvious. If you think Satan isn’t that SMART and that POWERFUL then he has already deceived you. The world today is ROMAN and it is CATHOLIC meaning UNIVERSAL. ALL PROTESTANT Baptist and Evangelical religion today is PAGAN and UNIVERSAL in doctrine. It can’t SAVE or CHANGE anyone!

Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com


How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html


Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html


The Holy Spirit

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html


The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html


The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html


The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Thirteen Pages - 343 Videos

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html


New Tube - Darkness Is Falling Video Series - 6 Pages 333 Videos

https://newtube.app/user/DarknessIsFalling


Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7


Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5


Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling


BitChute - Darkness Is Falling


Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth


You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channels 1 + 3


pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling


Brighteon - Darkness Is Falling



Keywords
sciencedeceptionromanjesus christeducationhistoryjesuitvaticanpopesecret societieshumanismroman catholicismbible truthastro-theologyreligion and spiritualityfalse cults
