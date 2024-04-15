The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 333 - Blood Water Fire!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video is a follow up to the last Video No.332 titled, “Living Among The Dead.” There is a slide show in this video, which I hope will help some of you who are victims of the FALSE GOSPELS that have been poisoning mankind for centuries. Baptist and Evangelical Fundamentalism are inventions of Roman religion. Satan hasn’t raised up an army of FALSE MINISTERS for no reason. In order to deceive the world he had to DECEIVE what was NOT ROMAN CATHOLIC and make it RC without the deception being obvious. If you think Satan isn’t that SMART and that POWERFUL then he has already deceived you. The world today is ROMAN and it is CATHOLIC meaning UNIVERSAL. ALL PROTESTANT Baptist and Evangelical religion today is PAGAN and UNIVERSAL in doctrine. It can’t SAVE or CHANGE anyone!
Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com
How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html
Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html
The Holy Spirit
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html
The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html
The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html
The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Thirteen Pages - 343 Videos
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html
New Tube - Darkness Is Falling Video Series - 6 Pages 333 Videos
https://newtube.app/user/DarknessIsFalling
Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series
https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7
Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series
https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5
Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling
BitChute - Darkness Is Falling
Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth
You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channels 1 + 3
pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling
Brighteon - Darkness Is Falling