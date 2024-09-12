観ておいた方が良いことX ～ PMDA文書他

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
■2ページ目、右下部【乾燥細胞培養痘そうワクチンＬＣ１６】エムポックス
https://pins.japic.or.jp/pdf/newPINS/00067596.pdf
■３ページ目、下部
【海外の類 似ワクチンの接種後に、ワクチン接種を受けた人からご家族など周りの人 へ、ワクチンウイルスが伝染した例が報告されています。】https://www.info.pmda.go.jp/downfiles/guide/ph/261976_631340KD1037_2_17G.pdf
医療用医薬品 : コスタイベ【れぷりこん】
＊１ページ目、右。＊要参照
＊２ページ目、【15.1 臨床使用に基づく情報】＊要参照
2021年3月コロナワクチン接種が始まってから現在までに、45万人もの日本人が多く亡くなった
https://x.com/kharaguchi/status/1833316274581213294?s=12&t=YuHQcc1ZxI-bEYvnW7ecUg
https://x.com/masatakatze/status/1832712365823193486?s=03
小口デンタルクリニック
https://www.oguchi-dental.com/news/435
本庶佑教授
https://x.com/all_japan_voice/status/1832890720304378333?s=03
武見大臣「 "現時点では" お答えは差し控えたい」
https://x.com/JINKOUZOUKA_jp/status/1829685146335002839
https://x.com/kuu331108/status/1830633147161317733