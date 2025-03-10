BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Ian Carroll phenomenon: is the explosion of "antisemitism" a setup for a new digital Jan. 6th?
Paul Davis UnCancelled
Paul Davis UnCancelled
42 followers
0
6 months ago

Ian Carroll makes conspiracies go mainstream with Joe Rogan and Hodge Twins interviews--is he controlled opposition? |  Gallup poll shows only 46% of Americans support Israel in historic low | Trump cancels aid to Columbia U over "antisemitism" | Israel cuts off electricity to Gaza | Amish children face forced vaccination in New York after Second Circuit guts First Amendment | Mennonites under fire for refusing MMR vaxx amid measles outbreak | Syrian HTS regime slaughters 1,000 religious minorities including Christians | Romania erupts in riots after presidential frontrunner banned from election | RFK to meet with processed foods industry leaders to demand reform

Keywords
trumpmeaslesisraelsyriagazarfkroganromaniaamishcarroll
