Samuel Butler and the Real Life Origins of Butlerian Jihad (Dune)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In light of recent release of Dune: Part Two, I decided to talk about the likely real-life origins of Butlerian Jihad in the Dune lore, a holy war against thinking machines. Samuel Butler was a 19th century novelist who saw machines as a threat to human freedom and advocated an anti-tech revolution.
➤ PODCAST: https://linktr.ee/wildautonomy
➤ WEBSITE: https://revprim.org/
SOCIAL MEDIA:
➔ Tumblr: https://kazimirkharza.tumblr.com/
➔ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KazimirKharza
➔ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/KazimirKharza/
➔ Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/kazimir