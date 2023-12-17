Tucker : Owen Shroyer -- Jailed for Speech by Weaponized DOJ

Info wars reporter Owen Shroyer was interviewed by Tucker Carlson regarding his recent imprisonment when he did not enter the capital and try to keep people from entering. He was accused by the department of justice as having mastermind it despite his actions. The DOJ has been Weaponized by evil elitist authoritarian Democrats. #tuckercarlson #owenshroyer #doj #jan6
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.