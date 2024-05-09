BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
American Tax Payers Are Told Social Security Is Running Out For Them But Not If You’re “A Refugee” From Ukraine
American Tax Payers Are Told Social Security Is Running Out For Them But Not If You’re “A Refugee” From Ukraine


President Joe Biden Signed H.R. 7691 Qualifying Refugees From Ukraine TO CLAIM SOCIAL SECURITY BENEFITS


- They're not paying into the system

- They're not from this country

- They didn't help build this country


“So riddle me this. How how how are they getting SSI checks? You know, the money that is taken out of every paycheck that we get every time we get a paycheck, that chunk of money that they take.


How are Ukrainian refugees getting SSI checks? Make me understand that. Please make me understand that. Because they're trying to work us until we die So that we don't get the SSI check. So, how?


How how is that happening? Somebody please make me understand because the math is not mathing”


WallStreetApes:

https://twitter.com/wallstreetapes/status/1788348843681296408?s=46

