The Attempt on Trump’s Life: Prophecy Fulfilling and What’s Next

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join Amanda as she dives into prophecy fulfilling regarding the second shooting attempt and what might happen next. And get your gold and silver questions ready for Andrew Sorchini at the end of the broadcast. Tune in Sept. 17 at 5pm ET.
Music Copyright References:
-21981893-Corporate And Inspirational Cinematic Background Music (1.00 Minutes Version) by StockAudios/Pond 5
-151471022-Uplifting Inspirational Corporate by Patrick_Schlebes/Pond5
-154756307-Magic Fireflies Loop Version2(Modern And Relaxing Background) by Lesya_NZ
-123859534-Successful Product Presentation 60S - P5 by wolfgangwoehrle
-105166597-Believe in You (Inspirational And Uplifting)- P5 by DivaProductionMusic
Music License: https://www.pond5.com/legal/license/20230221
Purchase ID/Date: 7365245 / 9-29-2023
Website: https://arkofgrace.org
Prayer Requests: https://arkofgrace.org/prayer-requests
Donate: https://arkofgrace.org/donate
Partners: https://arkofgrace.org/ministry-partners