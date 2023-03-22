Prepare for a Rood Awakening: Remains of Sodom & Gomorrah Rediscovered

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Michael Rood the Host of A Rood Awakening Television Ventured into the sun-parched Israeli Desert & Rediscovered the actual ashen remains of the cities of Sodom and Gomorrah; found still standing, and covered with millions of chunks of brimstone!
Join Michael along the shores of the Dead Sea where his quest for these ancient Biblical cities begins; then on to Washington D.C. to see how these ancient warnings to flee from sin are still relevant in our Woke Society!