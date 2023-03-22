BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Prepare for a Rood Awakening: Remains of Sodom & Gomorrah Rediscovered
DaKey2Eternity
DaKey2Eternity
55 followers
1
252 views • 03/22/2023

Michael Rood the Host of A Rood Awakening Television Ventured into the sun-parched Israeli Desert & Rediscovered the actual ashen remains of the cities of Sodom and Gomorrah; found still standing, and covered with millions of chunks of brimstone! 

Join Michael along the shores of the Dead Sea where his quest for these ancient Biblical cities begins; then on to Washington D.C. to see how these ancient warnings to flee from sin are still relevant in our Woke Society!

Keywords
awakeningbiblespiritualitychristianityisraelfaithdayhebrewdeadtvmessianicgenesisjudaismmichaelrootsseagomorrahsodomjudgmentrood
