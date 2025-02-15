Loyola-ville, Trump Truth, Guns, Hollywood, Biden’s Jews, “Christian Freemasons”, The Fix Is In

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2025-02-14 Rebel Ridge
Topic list:
* Loyola, California vs. St. Ignatius, Montana
* The truth about Donald Trump.
* Johnny war-games “Dune 2” and “Troy”.
* Women cops, probable cause, black families and guns.
* Supreme Court says cops are not there for YOU.
* Was Loyola behind creating cops in the first place?
* What are the lawsuit gun wins really telling us?
* Rebel Ridge
* Real men don’t diddybop.
* “One-Evil”
* Biden’s ambulance-chasing Jews are Crypto-Catholics (love you, Matt).
* Robert Francis Adultery, Junior, DID get confirmed. Why?
* Frank Luntz’ red sneakers: does Donald Trump need forgiveness?
* Norman Vincent Peal and his friends.
* Brian Tuohy says “The Fix (in sports) Is In.”
_____________________
SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/
GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6
coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/
Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci
UGETube
https://ugetube.com/@Johnny_Cirucci
CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/