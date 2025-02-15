Loyola-ville, Trump Truth, Guns, Hollywood, Biden’s Jews, “Christian Freemasons”, The Fix Is In

SR 2025-02-14 Rebel Ridge

Topic list:

* Loyola, California vs. St. Ignatius, Montana

* The truth about Donald Trump.

* Johnny war-games “Dune 2” and “Troy”.

* Women cops, probable cause, black families and guns.

* Supreme Court says cops are not there for YOU.

* Was Loyola behind creating cops in the first place?

* What are the lawsuit gun wins really telling us?

* Rebel Ridge

* Real men don’t diddybop.

* “One-Evil”

* Biden’s ambulance-chasing Jews are Crypto-Catholics (love you, Matt).

* Robert Francis Adultery, Junior, DID get confirmed. Why?

* Frank Luntz’ red sneakers: does Donald Trump need forgiveness?

* Norman Vincent Peal and his friends.

* Brian Tuohy says “The Fix (in sports) Is In.”

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

Odysee:

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

Rumble:

https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

BitChute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

Brighteon:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

UGETube

https://ugetube.com/@Johnny_Cirucci

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/