7 God breathed truths proving the existence of God and that the 2nd coming is here.
The Christian Watchman
The Christian Watchman
84 followers
55 views • 07/23/2023

In 30 AD preachers for the religions of men crucified the Son of God because the ways of men cannot compete against the ways of God John 11:48; 1 Cor. 2:6-16. Modern subjective truth and pseudo-science preaching, bibles, and religions are the great falling away from the first coming of the ways of God 2 Thess. 2:3, 10 in 340 AD.

No preacher, bible, or religion of men can explain the mysteries of the Kingdom Matt. 13:11, because no prophecy from God is of private interpretation. We have had all of the words of God, but no preacher or religion of men can understand them Isa. 55:8ff.

Seven truths about Christ and His Kingdom, so powerful, they were a mystery, hidden away and sealed up for 1680 years Rev. 5:1; Eph. 1:9, 1 Cor. 2:6-16, etc. The Lord has always been in complete control as to who will, and when they will, understand the mysteries of the Kingdom Matt. 13:11. He does not cast His pearls before swine.

For books on the Sword of the Spirit

http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan

806-216-1161


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iuAIO9fMzhw&t=152s

prepping2nd coming of christthe sword of the spirit
