BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

What Meher Baba Really Taught: Part 13 (The problem of reifying things)
Christopher Ott - Philosopher
Christopher Ott - Philosopher
6 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • 10/14/2023

In this longer-than-usual, harder-to-understand, video, I explain that a common culprit behind many of the misinterpretations of Baba's teaching is the human habit of reifying things that are not things. I cover 7 of these in this video. 1. The "External world" 14:10 2. Souls 15:39 3. God 25:26 4. Planes, States of consciousness, Dimensions 28:34 5. Om point (Reified as a physical location in physical space, yet just on mathematical level, a point in 3-D space can’t be described without reference to three pre-existing points) 58:15 6. Baba after he dropped his body 1:05:26 7. The illusory universe 1:09:02 To see this full series go to    • What Meher Baba Really Taught   This 23-part series “What Meher Baba Really Taught” was recorded in Myrtle Beach, SC from February 14 to May 28, 2023.

Keywords
perceptionteachingsbabachristopherottmeher
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy