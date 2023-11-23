Woman killed by Pfizer VAXX poison HEART ATTACK

Vanessa✨

@vanmancini

"Já tô é bem satisfeita que consegui vacinar com a Pfizer, mas a falta de organização das vacinas aqui tá sendo complicado"

7:27 PM · Jul 3, 2021

Christmas TRAGEDY Influencer Vanessa Mancini dies of heart attack at 41 while putting up Christmas decorations early with her parents

Emergency services rushed to the scene but the social media star was showing no vital signs and died at her Manaus home on November 6.

Her family said: “Influencer Vanessa Mancini passed away from a massive heart attack.

“She was at home with her parents and was attended by paramedics, but was unresponsive.

“Vanessa was 41-years-old and known for her happiness and good humour.

“The family asks for respect in this time of mourning.”

Vanessa had been putting up decorations ahead of the festive season when she fell ill, according to reports.

Governor of Acre State Gladson Cameli, Vanessa’s friend, said: “With great regret, I mourn the passing of my dear friend Vanessa Mancini, aged 41, this Monday.

“Vanessa was well known for her sense of humour and contagious joy, and will certainly be greatly missed.

