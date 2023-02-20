© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p28nptc1a14
2023.02.17 One of the secret keys of the CCP to gain power is to manipulate people's minds.
共产党获得权力的密码之一就是操控人们的思想。