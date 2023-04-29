ALERT: SOARING Food Prices IMMINENT: Intel Spooks Predict MASSIVE Food Shortage NEXT YEAR

Stew Peters Show





Apr 28, 2023





Clayton Llewelyn is back to talk about the new intelligence community report which mentions a coming food shortage in America.

The rate at which the world is dumping the dollar could also contribute to the coming food shortage.

The United States imports almost everything needed to keep Americans fed.

We are totally dependent on other countries for our tractors, driplines, herbicides, pesticides, and fertilizers.

25% of the produce imported into America comes from Mexico and they are considering abandoning the U.S. dollar.

The rest of the world has watched elites use the dollar as a weapon and create money out of thin air and they are sick of it.

The globalists may start World War 3 in order to preserve a financial system that only benefits the powerful.

