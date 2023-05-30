© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Zelensky's Hit List: Kiev Pledges To Assassinate Putin And Other 'Enemies'
The second in command of Ukraine's intelligence services has admitted in an interview this week that the Ukrainian government is actively planning to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin and many of his top staff.
He also pledged to kill "Russian propagandists." This as US intelligence now believes Ukraine was behind the unsuccessful recent drone attack on the Kremlin.
