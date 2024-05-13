EXPOSED: The 19th Century Critical Text is corrupt! Source Text for ESV, NLT, NIV, RSV, CJB, CEV

Critical Text is the NT Greek source text that many modern Translations translate from: ESV, NLT, NIV, RSV, parts of NASB, CJB, CEV, HCSB. These translations are to be avoided. They are not accurate no matter how well they are translated because the source text is corrupt.





Why should the correct Bible Translations be used in understanding the Book of Revelation? There is a stark warning in Revelation 22:18-19 For I testify unto every man that heareth the words of the prophecy of this book, If any man shall add unto these things, God shall add unto him the plagues that are written in this book: And if any man shall take away from the words of the book of this prophecy, God shall take away his part out of the book of life, and out of the holy city, and from the things which are written in this book.