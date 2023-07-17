© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The situation at the front is developing so rapidly that military experts are forced to work even on weekends, describing the whole picture of what is happening on the battlefield. To date, it is already possible to state with full confidence that the Ukrainian command has stopped offensive actions after a month of unsuccessful attempts to approach the borders of Russian defensive structures. The complete failure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporizhzhia direction allowed the Russian Army to intercept the initiative and launch an offensive in the 'Krasniy Liman' and 'Kupyansk' directions. *********************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN