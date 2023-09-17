Most of my videos going forward will be titled Truth and Righteousness if that is allowed.. Time is up for the devil. We are in great tribulation and the devil needs to set up his one world monetary system (cashless society) where everyone will be caused to sell their souls to him in fear if they want to access their money to buy and sell as they please. The faithful saints will continue to choose to deny self and suffer and die and be removed from the earth leaving everyone as corrupted flesh like days of Noah. Soon all that will remain is lies and deception as we wont even be able to buy or access the www.

