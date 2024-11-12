BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
P.2 Tedros, walked back into that bar, without Joe and Mary… EK’s Funny Bone (10) MVI_2889
EK the Urban Yeti
EK the Urban Yeti
282 followers
65 views • 6 months ago

Tedros, without Joe and Mary, walked back into that bar. The barman asked, “Where are Joe and Mary?” Tedros replied, “They died.” “What of?” the barman asked, in shock. “Coincidence,” Tedros answered.

After a few moments of collecting himself, the barman asked, “So what would you like today, sir?” “I’ll have the same smoothie as yesterday, barpersonage, but add EDTA, EGCG, and quercetin. Make it snappy, pleb!”

“Sorry, sir, we’re out of those.” “Okay, add a pinch of this, but stir this time.” Tedros handed the barman a small vial of powder. “What’s this, sir?” The barman had never seen anything like it before. “If I tell you, I will have to kill you,” Tedros answered, with a cold and dark aspect. “Let’s just say it’s my little secret fountain of youth.”

“How old are you, sir?” “I’ll be 120 next March.” “Wow, this stuff must be working!” the barman exclaimed, putting a pinch into the blender.

Just then a young couple entered the bar, with baby twins in a pram, who were crying loudly. “Oh shut those little animals up, or leave!” Tedros bellowed in their direction.

“Suffer the little children,” the barman said, as he handed Tedros his bespoke smoothie.

That was the tenth in my EK’s Funny Bone series. I am hoping that your desire to help the children of the world to thrive is surcharged. EK Lippenmeyer, Perth’s northern suburbs, Western Australia, this Tuesday 12th November, 2024. DISCLAIMER: Any negative connotations in this video upon anyone, are my opinions only, and may be completely mistaken. This is free-speech humourous expression, if dark, and nothing more.


Keywords
humourhappinessjoycommentlaughterwitdad jokesfunniness
