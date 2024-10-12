BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How To Make Chocolate Ganache Cake Yammy. @indulovecooking
Indu Love Cooking
Indu Love Cooking
70 views • 8 months ago

Chocolate Ganache Cake Yammy. @indulovecooking

Chocolate sponge cake (25 x 40cm pan)

3 eggs

80g sugar (1/3 cup + 1 tbsp)

1 tsp vanilla extract


whisk at high speed for about 5 - 7 minutes, until pale and fluffy


70g soft flour (all purpose flour is possible) (1/2 cup)

20g cocoa powder (2 tbsp)

30ml oil (2 tbsp)

30ml milk (2 tbsp)


Chocolate cream filling

150g semi sweet chocolate 60% (5 oz)

1 tbsp coffee powder 

100ml heavy cream (boiled) (1/2 cup)


250ml cold heavy cream (1 cup)


Chocolate ganache

100g chopped chocolate (3.5 oz)

120ml heavy cream (1/2 cup)


Coffee syrup

150ml milk (1/2 cup)

1 tsp coffee powder

1 tbsp sugar

