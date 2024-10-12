How To Make Chocolate Ganache Cake Yammy. @indulovecooking

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chocolate Ganache Cake Yammy. @indulovecooking
Chocolate sponge cake (25 x 40cm pan)
3 eggs
80g sugar (1/3 cup + 1 tbsp)
1 tsp vanilla extract
whisk at high speed for about 5 - 7 minutes, until pale and fluffy
70g soft flour (all purpose flour is possible) (1/2 cup)
20g cocoa powder (2 tbsp)
30ml oil (2 tbsp)
30ml milk (2 tbsp)
Chocolate cream filling
150g semi sweet chocolate 60% (5 oz)
1 tbsp coffee powder
100ml heavy cream (boiled) (1/2 cup)
250ml cold heavy cream (1 cup)
Chocolate ganache
100g chopped chocolate (3.5 oz)
120ml heavy cream (1/2 cup)
Coffee syrup
150ml milk (1/2 cup)
1 tsp coffee powder
1 tbsp sugar
