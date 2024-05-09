I AM A PFIZER WHISTLEBLOWER. My story could help change the narrative.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I AM A PFIZER WHISTLEBLOWER
THE ONLY ONE ACTUALLY EMPLOYED AS A LONG TERM PFIZER EMPLOYEE
I AM TIRED.
I am tired of feeling like an imposter.
I am tired of feeling like I have no hope.
I am tired of fighting, debating, posting, researching..
But I am NOT suicidal. I have a story that could help change the narrative.
THE WORLD IS NOT RECIEVING A TRUSTWORTHY PRODUCT.
Check out the highlights on my X Page or watch my testimony here.
HAVE ME ON YOUR SHOW IF YOU AREN'T BOUGHT