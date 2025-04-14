BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
We need sarcosine from cows that eat grass.
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
371 followers
230 views • 5 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

You can't be a vegan in general and be healthy. The sickest people we're seeing because they don't get sarcosine. And sarcosine comes from cows eating grass, not corn. That's how I got kicked out of up John... So last night in our book club, how you can realize get down to your own trauma, you've got to get back to your grandmother's. You've got to get back two generations. If you're the grandmother, you gotta go back to 1907 which is my grandmother. My grandmother survived diphtheria, which means I have an antibody.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 04/11/2025

The Real Dr Judy Show with DofOfDetox Dr Darrell Wolfe: https://rumble.com/v6ryq4d-the-real-dr.-judy-mikovits-show.html

Keywords
healthnewstruthvegetarianjudy mikovitsdocofdetoxsarcosinegrass fed cow
